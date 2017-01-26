Europe 'on its own' in Trump era: EU's Dijsselbloem

Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem warned Thursday that Europe was "on its own" after protectionist Donald Trump took over as U.S. president, but said it could be an opportunity to strengthen the EU.



Trump has upset officials in Europe by dubbing the U.S.-led NATO alliance obsolete, hailing Britain's vote to leave the European Union and backing the break-up of the bloc.



At the talks, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici dismissed speculation by Trump's expected nominee as U.S. ambassador to the EU that the eurozone was on the verge of collapse.

...