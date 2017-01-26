Poland, Lithuania say won't host any new secret CIA jails

U.S. officials have said Trump may order a review that could lead to the restoration of programme.



Lithuania faces two lawsuits in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) alleging detainees were jailed at a detention facility it knowingly hosted a decade ago – something never acknowledged by its officials.



A parliamentary inquiry in Lithuania in 2010 found that state security helped the CIA establish premises suitable for detention in a building in the capital, Vilnius, though it said there was no proof the facility was used to hold prisoners.



The ECHR ruled in 2014 that the CIA had run a secret jail in a northern Polish forest that was code named "Quartz".

