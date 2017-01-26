Germany hunting 27 from far right, some accused of violence: report

Berlin police are hunting for 27 suspected "far-right extremists," including four accused of involvement in violent acts, the German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported.



One of two people detained on Wednesday was formally arrested on Thursday on suspicion of having violated German weapons and explosives laws, the prosecutor's office said.



The number of outstanding arrest warrants has declined sharply since late 2016, when authorities had 60 outstanding arrest warrants for 50 far-right suspects, Tagesspiegel reported.

