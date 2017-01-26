Trade tops agenda as British PM in US to meet Trump

Prime Minister Theresa May arrived Thursday in the United States where she will become the first foreign leader to meet President Donald Trump, seeking reassurance and a trade deal for post-Brexit Britain.



May is keen to start talks on a U.S.-U.K. free trade agreement for when Britain leaves the European Union, which is also likely to mean leaving Europe's single market and its 500 million consumers.



Earlier this week, May spoke to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, expressing her support for the alliance and promising to take the message to Washington.



She will also emphasize the importance of enforcing the Iranian nuclear deal, which Britain helped negotiate and which Trump has denounced.



Trump is highly controversial in Britain, not least for his comments on women, which May has described as "unacceptable".

...