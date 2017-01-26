Pakistan's Sindh province cracks down on child labor

Pakistan's Sindh province has banned children under 14 from working, becoming the third region to limit child labour in a country where millions of minors work in sectors from brick making to carpet weaving, farming to mining.



More than 12.5 million children in Pakistan are involved in child labour, according to Child Rights Movement, a local advocacy group.



Pakistan's Labour Force Survey 2014-15 showed that of those children aged between 10 and 14 years active in child labour, 61 percent were boys and 88 percent came from rural areas.

