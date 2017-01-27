Trump’s voter fraud probe could pave way for tougher rules

President Donald Trump's plans to investigate the possibility of voter fraud in the 2016 election could pave the way for tough voting rules including stringent ID requirements that Democrats and rights groups say would amount to a new assault on voting rights.



Civil rights groups said Trump's unfounded accusations that millions voted unlawfully in November could signal a broader Justice Department shift away from its approach under former Democratic President Barack Obama of challenging statewide voting laws that discriminate against minority voters.



Trump won the state-by-state Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency but lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million ballots in the Nov. 8 election.



"Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures," Trump said.



While outdated voter registrations caused by people moving or dying are not uncommon, many state election officials regularly update their voter lists to keep them up-to-date, and outdated registrations do not constitute fraud, rights advocates said.



The National Association of Secretaries of State, which represents election officials in all 50 states including many Republicans, disputed Trump's views on voter fraud.



Trump has not always seen voter fraud in last year's election results.

...