Somalia's al-Shabaab says kills dozens of Kenyan troops in raid on base

The Islamist group al-Shabaab said Friday its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when they attacked a remote military base in Somalia the previous day, a claim the Kenyan army denied.



A spokesman for al-Shabaab, which often launches attacks on troops of the African Union's AMISOM force, said its fighters killed at least 57 Kenyans at the base in the southern town of Kulbiyow, near the Kenyan border.



The Kenyan military never gave details of casualties, but Kenya media reports suggested a toll of that magnitude.



African Union and Somali troops have driven al-Shabaab fighters from major urban strongholds and ports, but they have often struggled to defend smaller, more remote areas from attacks.

