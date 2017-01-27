Trump hosts first foreign leader as May visits White House

British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Donald Trump Friday, the U.S. president's first official meeting with a foreign leader that is set to be dominated by talk of trade and security.



May is hoping the prospect of a U.S. deal -- while complicated -- will help dispel fears among a divided public that Britain may be economically worse off by leaving Europe's single market.



May said NATO member states should contribute their fair share -- a complaint made by the former and current U.S. administrations -- but defended the alliance from Trump's claims it was "obsolete".



May also defended the Iranian nuclear deal against the president's criticism, saying it was "vitally important" for regional security -- but must now be properly enforced.

