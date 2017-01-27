Indonesia ISIS suspect was finance ministry official

An Indonesian man detained for allegedly trying to join ISIS in Syria with his family is a former finance ministry official who studied in Australia, authorities said Friday.



The Indonesian finance ministry Friday identified the man as Triyono Utomo, an economist who had worked in two different departments at the ministry.



Hundreds of radicals from Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, have flocked to the Middle East to fight with ISIS, and authorities have detained a number on their return home.

...