Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's unexpected foreign minister

Germany's outspoken vice-chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, better known for his stormy temperament than his diplomatic finesse, is the first to admit he's an unlikely choice for foreign minister.



In a head-spinning round of political musical chairs this week, Gabriel said European Parliament head Martin Schulz would replace him as leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and take on the mighty Merkel in September's general election.



Faced with the unpredictability of a Donald Trump presidency in the United States and the start of Britain's divorce talks from the European Union, Gabriel can expect a diplomatic baptism of fire.



Gabriel, who labelled Trump's inauguration speech "highly nationalistic", has warned that the world should brace for a rough ride under the U.S. billionaire.



A former teacher who took the reins of the SPD in 2009, Gabriel has seen his popularity tumble since he joined Merkel's coalition cabinet in 2013 as deputy chancellor and economy minister.

...