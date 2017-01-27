Arkansas governor signs abortion law banning common procedure

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law Thursday a bill banning the most common abortion procedure employed in the second trimester of a pregnancy, among the most restrictive abortion legislation in the United States.



Opponents of the Arkansas law vowed to fight it in the courts and predicted it would fail.



The Arkansas health department has said that dilation and extraction was used in 683 of the 3,771 abortions performed in Arkansas in 2015, the most recent year for which it has records.

...