Japan's ANA profit soars on cheaper fuel, strong yen

Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) Friday said net profit jumped in the nine months to December thanks to falling fuel prices, a pick-up in the yen and cost-cutting measures.



ANA Holdings, the carrier's parent, posted s net profit of 86.6 billion yen ($752 million), up 18 percent from 73.3 billion yen the year before, it said in a statement. Revenue, however, edged down 2.7 percent to 1.33 trillion yen.



ANA also said it benefited from strength in the Japanese yen over the prior year, which helped reduce costs.



ANA said the number of international passengers jumped 11.5 percent for the nine months, while that for domestic passengers edged up 0.3 percent.

