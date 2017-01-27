Philippine offensive reportedly wounds top terror suspect

Philippine troops have launched airstrikes and ground assaults that reportedly wounded one of Southeast Asia's most-wanted terror suspects who is trying to establish a new base for an alliance backing ISIS, officials said Friday.



Hapilon, who is on the U.S. Department of Justice list of most-wanted terrorists worldwide with up to $5 million bounty for his capture, moved to Butig from his stronghold on southern Basilan island a month ago to look for a base for his new militant alliance, Ano told The AP.



The Maute and another group under the alliance of Ansar Al Khilafah Philippines have been linked to a Sept. 2 bombing of a night market that killed 15 people and wounded 69 others in southern Davao city, the president's hometown, and a failed bombing in Manila's popular Rizal Park and the U.S. Embassy last year.

...