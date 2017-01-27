Afghanistan seeks more women to join its army

Afghanistan has announced fresh initiatives to bring more women into the army, weeks after the country's first female pilot sparked a national debate on insecurity and women's rights by seeking asylum in the U.S.



Fifteen years after the end of the Taliban regime, gender equality remains a distant dream in Afghanistan despite claims of progress.



Rahmani became a symbol of hope for millions of Afghan women when she surfaced in the press in 2013 after becoming Afghanistan's first woman pilot since the Taliban era.



Some 5,523 Afghan service members died between Jan. 1 and Aug. 19 alone according to a quarterly report from the office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

...