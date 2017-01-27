German population hits record high of 82.8 million due to migrants

Germany's population grew by some 600,000 last year to reach a record high of 82.8 million people due to the number of migrants who have arrived in the country, the Federal Statistics office said Friday.



In a preliminary estimate for 2016, the statistics office said the population had eclipsed the previous record high of 82.5 million recorded at the end of 2002, even though the number of deaths in 2016 exceeded the number of births by between 150,000 and 190,000 .



Deaths have exceed births in Germany since 1972, with a total of more than 5 million fewer births than deaths.

