Germany remembers Nazis' 'euthanasia' victims

Germany Friday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a tribute to the 300,000 ill and disabled people killed under the Nazis' "euthanasia" program, who are often seen as forgotten victims of that era.



In Friday's ceremony, an actor with Down's syndrome read out a letter from one of the victims, Ernst Putzki, who wrote to his mother in 1943 describing the inhumane conditions at the institution where he was being held in Weilmuenster, western Germany.



Ceremonies are held around the world each year on Jan. 27 to remember the World War II victims of the Nazis.

