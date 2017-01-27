Austrian coalition talks make slow progress as deadline nears

Talks between Austria's two centrist coalition parties aimed at setting policy priorities and averting a government collapse are making progress but could drag into the weekend, Chancellor Christian Kern said Friday.



Kern, a Social Democrat, said Tuesday he wanted an agreement by Friday on concrete policies for the remaining year and a half of the coalition's term, suggesting that failure to reach a deal by then would mean the end of the coalition and prompt a snap parliamentary election.



The government has given few details of the talks and a spokeswoman for Kern said the situation was changing hourly, but Austrian media have said other points being discussed include tax relief for employers and making working hours more flexible.

