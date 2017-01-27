French Socialist Valls keeps door open to backing Macron for presidency

French Socialist presidential hopeful Manuel Valls distanced himself from his main rival for his party's presidential ticket Friday and left open the door to backing centrist independent Emmanuel Macron instead.



Macron was a minister with Valls in President Francois Hollande's Socialist government until he quit last year to launch his presidential campaign.



But he was not a party member, and has spurned the Socialist primaries that Valls and Hamon are contesting, having launched his own centrist political movement last summer.



However, if Hamon wins Sunday, and significant Socialist support moves into Macron's camp, that could change the dynamic.

...