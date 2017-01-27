EU pushes to break deadlock on migration

The European Union is looking at new proposals to handle asylum seekers arriving on its soil, hoping to end more than a year of wrangling that has undermined its unity, officials and diplomats said.



EU leaders have given themselves until mid-year to come to an agreement on the stalled reform of asylum rules. They are at loggerheads over how to handle an influx of refugees that has triggered rows, notably between Germany and Mediterranean states on the one hand, and easterners Poland and Hungary on the other.



In the first instance, the current rules would mostly apply, including a key proviso that the first EU country through which a person arrives in the bloc must handle their case.



These countries called on other EU states to help by taking some of the asylum seekers in.

