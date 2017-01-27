German prosecutors say probing former VW CEO for fraud

German prosecutors said Friday they were investigating former Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn on suspicion of fraud over the firm's "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.



Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to installing so-called "defeat devices" in 11 million vehicles worldwide, after their existence was revealed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



U.S. investigators and German media have alleged that VW executives knew of the scandal as far back as July 2015, but decided to say nothing.



VW agreed this month to plead guilty to fraud and pay fines amounting to $4.3 billion (4.0 billion euros) in the United States to close its emissions cases with the Department of Justice.

