W. Africa to scale back military in The Gambia: chief

West African nations plan to scale back a military force that secured the return to The Gambia of new President Adama Barrow to take power, the force commander said Friday.



The mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc will see "a progressive reduction" in numbers, Senegalese General Francois Ndiaye said in a statement a day after the newly elected leader flew back to his homeland.



The new leader was welcomed home by jubilant crowds Thursday -- five days after Jammeh left the country under strong pressure from the 15-nation regional bloc -- while heavy security was laid on by Senegalese and Nigerian special forces.



Asked how many men were part of the mission, known as MICEGA, Ndiaye declined to say.

