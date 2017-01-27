UN tiptoes around Trump stance on torture, refugees

The United Nations reaffirmed on Friday that torture is illegal and that refugees deserve protection, while ducking any direct criticism of remarks made by new U.S. President Donald Trump.



Trump is also reviewing spending, including at the U.N., where the United States is the largest donor.



The UNHCR was also tepid in its comments on Trump's moves to restrict refugees.



Some 25,000 refugees were resettled in the United States between October and year-end under UNHCR's program for the most vulnerable, Maestracci said.

