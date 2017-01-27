Pakistan police say 'honor killing' victim Baloch's parents bribed to change testimony

Social media star Qandeel Baloch takes a selfie in this image posted online and released by her family. Baloch grew up in a poor farming family but “always wanted more, had different ideas” her sister says. After escaping her childhood poverty and an abusive marriage to find online fame, she was killed by her brother in July, 2016 for refusing to live a life dictated by repressive tribal and religious traditions.(Qandeel Baloch family via AP) Qandeel Baloch