Prosecutor: Man attacks Muslim airline employee at JFK

A Massachusetts man is accused of attacking a Muslim airline employee at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, allegedly kicking and shouting obscenities at the woman and telling her that President Donald Trump "will get rid of all of you," authorities said.



Rhodes then allegedly punched the door, which hit the back of Khan's chair.



He then cursed at her and kicked her in the leg, Brown said.



When another person tried to calm him down, Brown said Rhodes moved away from the door and Khan ran out of the office.

