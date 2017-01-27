New US envoy says Trump goal at UN is to show US strength

In the halls of U.N. headquarters, the Trump administration's approach to the 193-member world organization has been a subject of non-stop diplomatic discussion, speculation and concern.



The United States is a permanent veto-wielding member of the U.N. Security Council, the U.N.'s most powerful body, and pays 22 percent of its regular budget and over 28 percent of the costs of its far-flung peacekeeping operations.



Haley said President Donald Trump wants her to put "fresh eyes" on the United Nations.



In blunt language, with none of the diplomatic nuances characteristic of discussions here, Haley outlined the new U.S. approach to the United Nations.

