Trump hosts first foreign leader as May visits White House

President Donald Trump made his debut as a statesman Friday, welcoming British Prime Minister Theresa May as the first foreign leader to visit his White House.



Trump greeted May himself upon her arrival at the White House.



In private, European diplomats fret about the influence of top Trump advisor Steve Bannon, who has made common cause with right-wing nationalists and populists in France, Britain and beyond.



Shortly after his election, Trump met with right-wing British politician Nigel Farage, who has made dismantling the European Union his life's work.



Trump's break with decades of US support for multilateral trade deals and his preference for bilateral accords could be manna for May, who is struggling to negotiate Britain's complex exit from the European Union.



Netting a commitment from Trump for a US-UK agreement would be a major coup and help justify her visit to British voters.



May said NATO member states should contribute their fair share -- a complaint made by the former and current US administrations -- but defended the alliance from Trump's claims it was "obsolete".

