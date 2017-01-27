Colombia rebels see gangs moving into drug-producing areas

Criminal gangs are attempting to take over coca-growing regions in Colombia being abandoned by the leftist rebels to expand cultivation of the plant used to make cocaine, a leader of the country's largest guerrilla movement said.



Alape's warning comes as Colombia's government struggles to rein in a booming coca harvest that has caught the Trump administration's attention and could make it it harder to pacify areas the FARC is deserting.



After six straight years of declining or steady production, the amount of land under coca cultivation in Colombia began rising in 2014 and jumped 42 percent in 2015 to 159,000 hectares (393,000 acres), the U.S. government says.



Coca growers are organizing to ensure the government follows through.

