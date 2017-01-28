Trump could be tonic for Europe’s left

It has been a bleak winter for Europe's long-suffering left. In the span of less than two months, Francois Hollande, Matteo Renzi and Sigmar Gabriel, the center-left leaders of France, Italy and Germany, have all fallen on their swords.



Both Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old former French economy minister who has emerged as a contender for the presidency, and Social Democrat Martin Schulz, who will challenge Germany's Angela Merkel in the autumn, are expected to run campaigns that double down on anti-Trump themes of "Europe" and "values".



Second, new faces that can articulate a fresh vision are better than old ones.



A fear of becoming Europe's Hillary Clinton may have convinced the deeply unpopular Hollande not to run for a second term as French president and Gabriel to make way for Schulz, the former president of the European Parliament who is a relative unknown on the German domestic political scene.



Talking up the virtues of Europe and liberal values in an age where nationalism and cultural divisions are spreading may seem like a poor strategy for winning elections.



In the 48 hours after it chose Schulz, 450 people rushed to join the SPD, the party says.

