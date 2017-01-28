French probe presses on against Fillon as his ratings dip

A financial probe into past employment held by the wife of French presidential front-runner Francois Fillon pressed ahead Friday as an opinion poll showed the affair may be hurting his campaign for the Elysee.



The affair has dented a wholesome image of honesty that Fillon, 62, a devout Catholic with 30 scandal-free years in political office, has sought to project in his campaign.



Fillon made a spirited defense of both himself and his wife, Penelope, on television Thursday night, describing the allegations as an "abject" attack on his honor aimed at harming his campaign for the presidency.



Fillon did not deny that figure.



Financial police investigators, acting on instructions from the financial prosecutor, Friday met Michel Crepu, the former director of the literary review for which Penelope Fillon was reported to have worked for 10 months.

