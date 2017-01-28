Trump hails distinguished ties with Britain

President Donald Trump hailed a "most special relationship" with Britain and threw his support behind Brexit Friday, as he hosted British Prime Minister Theresa May for his debut on the diplomatic stage.



Behind closed doors, May was expected to give Trump an engraved quaich – a ceremonial cup exchanged by Scottish highland chiefs – in a nod to Trump's Scottish ancestry.



With Trump largely silent on these issues during a joint news conference, May conveyed what had been said in private.



The Trump-May meeting came a day after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto called off his own trip to Washington next week amid wrangling over who will pay for Trump's planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

