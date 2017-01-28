Top Islamist militant wounded in Philippines: minister

A top leader of an Islamic militant group who is on the United States' list of "Most Wanted Terrorists" has been wounded in military airstrikes, the Philippine defense minister said Saturday.



Isnilon Hapilon was indicted in Washington for his involvement in the 2001 kidnapping of three Americans in the Philippines, and has a $5-million bounty on his head from the U.S. government.



Hapilon was based in Basilan but Lorenzana said this week that he had moved to Lanao del Sur province, 300 kilometers (180 miles) east, in a bid to establish an ISIS presence there.

...