Trump, Putin to speak amid GOP concerns on sanctions

President Donald Trump's first conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office is sparking concern among European allies and his own Republican Party about the future of U.S. sanctions on Moscow.



Ahead of the call planned for Saturday, Trump was noncommittal about whether he was considering lifting the economic penalties.



Vice President Mike Pence was expected to be on the Putin call with Trump.



U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election to help Trump become president.



The new penalties add to existing U.S. sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine, which have damaged Russia's economy but only limited impact on Putin's behavior.

...