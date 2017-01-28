US suspends immigration program helping non-Muslim Iranians

Austria has shut its door to about 300 non-Muslim Iranians hoping to use the country as a way station before establishing new homes in the United States, The Associated Press has learned.



Under a 27-year-old program originally approved by Congress to help Jews in the former Soviet Union, Austria had been serving until recently as a conduit for Iranian Jews, Christians and Baha'i, who were at risk in their home country and eligible to resettle in the United States.



A State Department email sent Tuesday said the Austrian government had "electronically canceled" its visas for applicants who hadn't yet reached Austria. If they try to reach Austria anyway, they will be permanently blocked from Austria, according to the email, which was obtained by AP.



Schnoell said the move affects about 300 Iranians with visas waiting to enter Austria.



Cancellation of the U.S. program could mean Iranians arriving in Austria with temporary visas would seek asylum in Austria.

