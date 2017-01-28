Czech president backs Trump's anti-migrant steps

A spokesman for Czech President Milos Zeman Saturday praised Donald Trump's anti-migrant steps, saying the new U.S. president simply cared about the safety of Americans.



The pro-Russian Zeman, a 72-year-old veteran leftwinger and ex-Communist, who endorsed Trump before the election last year, has criticized immigration from Muslim countries.



Migration is a prominent political issue in the Czech Republic, despite refugees largely avoiding the ex-Communist EU and NATO member state of 10.5 million people, heading instead to wealthier countries in western Europe.

...