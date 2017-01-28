Brexit and Trump top southern EU nations summit

Leaders of seven southern European Union nations met in Lisbon Saturday, seeking a united front against Brexit and the new protectionist administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.



The mostly center-left leaders taking part -- the second summit of southern EU leaders in four months -- are also expected to renew action to boost flagging growth and tackle the migrant crisis.



Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shook hands and embraced Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Francois Hollande and the other leaders as they arrived.



Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem warned Thursday that Europe was "on its own" after Trump took over as U.S. president, but said it could be an opportunity to strengthen the EU.

