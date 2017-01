Gambia's new President Adama Barrow promised an overhaul of the country's feared security forces Saturday as he works to rebuild a country that lived under authoritarian rule for more than 22 years.



Barrow returned to Gambia Thursday in a dramatic homecoming where he was met by hundreds of thousands.



Other security forces remain in the country and need to be retrained, ideally by partners, Barrow said.



Barrow is the first new president in Gambia in more than 22 years.

...