Over 2,000 people rally against Russian cathedral handover

Over 2,000 people rallied in St. Petersburg Saturday to protest plans by the city authorities to give a landmark cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church amid an increasingly passionate debate over the relationship between the church and state.



The rally was significantly larger than a similar demonstration attended by several hundred people earlier this month.



More than 200,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the city authorities to reconsider.



Prominent cultural figures including the director of the St. Petersburg's world-renowned Hermitage Museum have criticized the decision.

...