Spain's former Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez launched a bid to regain leadership of the party Saturday, four months after he was toppled for refusing to end a political stalemate that gripped the country for almost a year.



It has been under interim management since Sanchez was forced to stand down in October.



Sanchez resigned when a majority of the party's assembly voted to abstain in a confidence vote to grant Rajoy a second term, something Sanchez had opposed steadfastly.

...