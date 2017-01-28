Former Italy PM Berlusconi to stand trial in sex bribery case

An Italian court Saturday ordered ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to stand trial on charges he bribed witnesses to silence them over accusations he paid for sex with young women.



Berlusconi denies all wrongdoing.



Among those being tried in the separate, related corruption trial are 16 women who took part in Berlusconi's so-called "Bunga Bunga" parties at his residences.



rejected the accusations, acknowledging that Berlusconi helped some of the girls financially but insisting he did not bribe them.

...