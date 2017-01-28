U.S. lawyers for Iraqis sue to block Trump immigration order

Immigration lawyers sued Saturday to block President Donald Trump's order halting the entry of refugees and foreign nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries to the United States, saying numerous people have already been unlawfully detained.



The two men had visas to enter the United States but were detained Friday night at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, hours after Trump's executive order put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, the lawsuit said.

