Officials say Trump, Putin avoided topic of sanctions

Officials say the thorny matter of U.S.-imposed sanctions on Russia didn't come up during President Donald Trump's first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which suggests that the more difficult obstacles to warmer relations between their nations can wait.



Statements from the White House and the Kremlin described the conversation Saturday in positive terms, the same tone used in White House accounts of other calls Trump made to world leaders. Only later did a White House official, responding to a question, acknowledge that sanctions were not among the topics the two leaders discussed.



In the first week of his presidency, Trump has been noncommittal on lifting sanctions imposed by his predecessor, Barack Obama, in response to U.S. findings of interference by Russia in the election.



The White House official who spoke after the statement was issued said Putin brought up several times that Islamic terrorism was a "common foe" for the U.S. and Russia.

