Boat with 28 Chinese tourists missing in Malaysia: official

Malaysia Sunday mounted a major air and sea search for a missing boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, but strong winds and choppy seas were hampering the operation.



The boat went missing in poor weather off Borneo island on Saturday morning, the first day of the Lunar New Year, the most important festival for Chinese worldwide.



In addition to the tourists, a skipper and two crew members were also on board when the boat departed Kota Kinabalu on Saturday morning, the spokesman said, adding that the weather was bad that day.



This incident comes about a week after a boat tragedy off the southern Malaysian state of Johor.

