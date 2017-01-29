Philippine troops kill 15 ISIS supporters; rebel leader wounded



Philippine soldiers killed 15 militants and seriously wounded their leader, believed to be ISIS' representative in the country, following air and artillery strikes in a southern province, a senior military official said on Sunday.



Isnilon Hapilon, also known as Abu Abdullah and a leader of the Philippine militant group Abu Sayyaf, might die as he needed immediate medical treatment, military chief General Eduardo Ano told reporters, citing intelligence and communications intercepts.



Ano said a firefight could be expected between soldiers and Hapilon's group following the strikes.

