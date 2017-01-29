Third missing Pakistani activist safe: family

The activist, named only as Asim by his family for safety reasons, was among five who went missing more than two weeks ago, sparking fears of a government crackdown and resulting in protests.



On Saturday, academic Salman Haider and another blogger whose family asked not to be named were reported safe by their families.



Pakistan has had a history of enforced disappearances over the past decade, but this has mainly been confined to conflict zones near the Afghanistan border or to Balochistan province where separatists are battling for independence.



A virulent social media campaign painting the missing as blasphemers triggered a flood of threats despite denials from their worried families, with observers saying the claims could place them in danger.



Rights groups say Pakistani activists and journalists often find themselves caught between the country's security establishment and militant groups including the Taliban.

