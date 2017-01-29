Tiger kills man at China zoo as horrified visitors watch

A tiger killed a visitor to a wildlife park in eastern China on Sunday after the man apparently entered its enclosure, the second such attack in just six months, media reports said.



The tigers were eventually driven away by park staff using firecrackers and water cannon, said a report in the Beijing Youth Daily, which added that the man was rushed to hospital but later died.



The reports said it was not clear how or why the man, whose wife and child had come to the park with him, had gotten into the tiger enclosure.

...