Trump faces criticism, legal challenges over travel bans

U.S. President Donald Trump fought back Sunday amid outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges over his abrupt order for a halt on arrivals of people, including refugees, from seven Muslim-majority countries.



He and senior aides defended the policy, and one administration official said Friday's order could be expanded to include more countries, even as border and customs officials struggled to put it into practice.



The American Civil Liberties Union, representing two Iraqis caught by the order as they flew into the country, successfully argued for a temporary stay that prevented travelers denied entry to the U.S. from being deported. Federal judges in at least three states followed that in orders issued late Saturday or early Sunday, barring authorities from deporting affected travelers.



The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement late Saturday that about 375 travelers had been affected by the order, 109 of whom were in transit and were denied entry to the United States.

...