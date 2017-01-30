French Socialists tilt left, pick Hamon as election candidate

French left-winger Benoit Hamon clinched the Socialist nomination to run for president, partial results showed Sunday, as a fresh scandal engulfed conservative election front-runner Francois Fillon.



Results from a Socialist primary runoff vote showed Hamon beating his centrist rival Manuel Valls with 58.65 percent of the vote in a clear victory for the traditional left-wing of the party.



The candidates include right-wing Republicans Party front-runner Francois Fillon, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, as well as centrist Emmanuel Macron who some analysts see as likely to benefit from the Socialists' tilt left.



Fillon, who was also a long-shot until he clinched the Republicans nomination in November, has consistently been tipped to become France's next leader.



Hamon's victory and Fillon's woes could benefit Macron, the youngest candidate in the race at 39 who quit Hollande's government last year to start his own political movement, En Marche (On the Move).

...