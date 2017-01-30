Canadian PM says mosque shooting a "terrorist attack on Muslims"

Six people died and eight were injured after gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque, a shooting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Monday as a "terrorist attack".



Police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe told journalists that two suspects were arrested following the attack, that police were also treating as an act of terrorism.



The attack comes as Canada has vowed to open its arms wide to Muslims and refugees after US President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban Friday sparked travel chaos and outrage around the world.



Canada will offer temporary residence permits to people stranded in the country as a result of Trump's order, the immigration ministry said Sunday.



Canada has welcomed more than 39,670 Syrian refugees between November 2015 and early January 2017, according to government figures.

...