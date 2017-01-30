Miss France crowned Miss Universe

France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and other hot-button global issues.



Iris Mittenaere, a dental surgery student from Lille in the north of France, beat 85 of the world's most beautiful women at the event in the Philippines scheduled for primetime viewing in the United States.



When asked about the global refugee crisis, Mittenaere said France had the right to close its borders to refugees if it wanted but she also spoke about the benefits of migration.



Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines won last year following a major blunder in which the host -- Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey -- mistakenly awarded the title to Miss Colombia.

