Britain wins exemption on Trump visa ban as PM faces criticism

British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing criticism for her initial response to Donald Trump's border clampdown, as the U.K. won an exemption for its citizens from the U.S. president's restrictions.



Shortly after the prime minister held talks with Trump at the White House Friday, the new president signed an executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough new controls on travelers from seven Muslim countries.



Trump's move prompted an online petition to stop him making a planned state visit to Britain, a regal and glitzy affair which involves formalities such as a royal banquet in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom.



- UK wins exemption --



Domestic pressure has mounted on May to distance herself from Trump, with opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn urging the government to put off the president's scheduled state visit until the ban is rescinded.

...